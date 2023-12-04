Upstate New York Man Broke Into Mental Health Facility, PD

Police allege a Hudson Valley man broke into an Upstate New York mental health facility.

Over the weekend, the Monticello Police Department announced an arrest into a burglary at a local business.

Monticello Man Arrested For Commercial Burglary

Paul A. Ellis, 37, of Monticello was arrested on Wednesday, November 29. Ellis was charged with burglary in the third degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree, both felonies and a misdemeanor for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Ellis was arrested due to an investigation into the Burglary at Synergy of Monticello, located at 2 High Street in the Village of Monticello.

More About Synergy of Monticello

According to the business, Synergy of Monticello is:

A private practice specializing in TMS therapy for the depressed or those suffering from OCD. We also provide chemical dependency treatment, individual or family counseling, medication management, child psychiatry, and DWI assessments. Patients come to us because we are experienced in many different areas of mental health care. Our therapists have experience working with children as young as three years old to adults age 65+

Sullivan County, New York Man Accused Of Breaking Into Synergy of Monticello

At 12:52 A.M. Wednesday, Ellis broke into the business and stole $2,000, police say. Officers identified Ellis through video surveillance.

He was found and arrested walking on Broadway in Monticello Wednesday afternoon. Police allege some of the stolen money was still in his pocket.

Released Due to New York Bail Reform

Police say he was released due to bail reform.

"As per the NYS Bail Reform guidelines, Ellis was released on an appearance ticket to return on December 4th, 2023 at 9 A.M. in the Village of Monticello Justice Court," the Monticello Police Department stated in a press release.

