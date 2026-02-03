Upstate New York Man Wanted After Thruway Chaos In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are still looking for a wanted Upstate New York man who was involved in a wild high-speed chase on the Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, a Trooper spotted 21-year-old Naveah J Jackson of Catskill, New York, allegedly speeding on the Thruway near the Kingston exit and tried to pull him over.

Wanted Man Flees New York State Police Near Kingston

Police say they spotted a 2021 Nissan traveling southbound on Interstate 87 near Exit 20 at a high rate of speed on Friday, just before 2 p.m.

A high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway ensued for nearly 20 miles. State Police stopped their chase when the Nissan got off the New Paltz exit.

During the investigation, it was determined that the 2021 Nissan had been pursued by the Village of Catskill Police Department before entering the Thruway.

State Police Investigate Pursuit and Multi-Vehicle Collision in New Paltz

The car continues fleeing at a high rate of speed into the Town of New Paltz, police say. Eventually, the car hit the rear of a 2021 Mazda that was turning left onto North Front Street in the Village of New Paltz.

The Nissan then hit the rear driver's side of a 2020 Tesla that was traveling eastbound. After striking the Tesla, the Nissan continued westbound and struck the rear of a stationary 2012 Suzuki in the westbound lane, becoming wedged between the Tesla and the Suzuki.

SUNY New Paltz Police On Edge

Jackson fled the scene, near the SUNY New Paltz campus.

"The suspect in question fled the scene heading north, away from campus. Police are continuing to search for this individual," SUNY New Paltz stated, in a message sent to the community, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "At this time, we have no reason to believe there is any imminent risk to the campus community."

Catskill Man Remains Wanted By New York State Police

The crash happen on on Main Street near P&G’s restaurant, according to SUNY New Paltz campus police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, according to New York State Police

"A search of the area was conducted with negative results," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to come forward.

