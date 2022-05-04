‘Upstate New York’ Man, Hudson Valley Politician Named ‘Second In Command’ For State

Governor Hochul is selecting a Congressman from the Hudson Valley to be her newest Lieutenant Governor.

The position of Lieutenant Governor was opened because former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned from office last month after he was indicted on bribery and fraud-related charges. Benjamin maintains he's innocent.

Rhinebeck, Dutchess County Man Named Lieutenant Governor in New York

On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul announced that she is appointing Representative Antonio Delgado to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New York. Representative Delgado currently represents New York's 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Hillary Clinton Addresses New York Democratic Convention Getty Images loading...

"I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," Hochul said on Tuesday. "We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."

Delgado is Afro-Latino, the first person of color to represent Upstate New York in Congress, and a member of both the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses, officials say.

"New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Representative Delgado said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

Delgado is an 'Upstate New York' Native With Ties To Schenectady, Captial Region, New York City, and Dutchess County

house.gov house.gov loading...

A native of Upstate New York, Representative Delgado grew up in Schenectady and now lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin eight-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. Then, he received a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he met his wife. He lived in New York City for several years as a young lawyer.

"In Congress he has led the fight to deliver for his constituents - providing relief for family farms, helping small businesses rebuild and thrive, creating clean energy jobs, increasing access to broadband, and supporting our veterans. In Congress, he's worked with both parties to get things done for New Yorkers. He's had 18 bills signed into law by Presidents of both parties. He passed critical reforms including the Strengthening Financial Aid for Students Act, the Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act, the Direct Support for Communities Act, and the Small Business Relief Accessibility Act," Gov. Hochul's office stated in a press release.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018. Representative Delgado is the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit, and he serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado loading...

“The selection of Congressman Antonio Delgado as the second in command for New York State was a strong choice by Governor Kathy Hochul. In his two terms in Congress, Antonio has already made a positive reputation for himself in the halls of Washington while demonstrating here at home that he is accessible, available, and approachable to everyone in the 19th Congressional District," Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill (D-Ulster, Dutchess) said in a press release.

Representative Delgado has held more than 65 town halls over his two terms in office across all 11 counties in the 19th District, according to the Governor's office. Representative Delgado is also committed to ensuring transparency and accessibility, and he created four bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees on the priorities important to NY-19, including Small Business, Agriculture, Health Care, and Veterans.

“The Building Congress would like to congratulate Rep. Antonio Delgado on his appointment as the next Lieutenant Governor of New York," said Carlo A. Scissura, President and CEO of the New York Building Congress. "Rep. Delgado has always centered his work on working families, and we believe Gov. Kathy Hochul could not have made a better choice."

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado loading...

In order to be appointed, Delgado will need to resign his position as a Member of Congress, and a special election must be called.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was set to challenge Delgado for Delagado's congressional seat this coming November.

“Delgado’s decision to resign mid-way through the election cycle shows that he knows he would lose in November because of the incredible momentum our campaign has built. Ultimately, the Congressman knows that he and his party are responsible for the crime wave, out of control inflation, and illegal attempts to draw themselves safe districts," Marc Molinaro said.

Dutchess County Dutchess County loading...

According to Molinaro's campaign, "rumors" had been circulating that Delgado was looking for an "early exit strategy after Molinaro jumped into the race." Molinaro's campaign boasts Molinaro has built an army of volunteers and quickly eclipsed the $1,000,000 fundraising mark faster than any candidate in district history.

“We were going to win against Delgado and we’ll win the special election when it’s announced. We aren’t changing course, we are full speed ahead," Molinaro said. This campaign has always been about finding solutions and making the lives of Upstate New Yorkers better. I will keep meeting voters from all corners of the district and look forward to delivering real results for the 19th Congressional District."

