Upstate New York Man Confesses To Owning ‘Sadistic’ Child Porn
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after officials found child pornography that included sadistic conduct and the sexual abuse of toddlers.
An Ulster County man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for child pornography.
Kingston Man Sentenced for Distributing and Possessing Child Pornography
On Tuesday, 41-year-old Thomas O’Bryan of Kingston, New York, was sentenced to serve 110 months in prison for distributing and possessing of child pornography,
O’Bryan confessed that between March and September 2020, he traded child pornography on a social media application using the screenname “irishbstrdinc.” He also admitted that on September 22, 2020, he possessed child pornography, which included depictions of "sadistic and masochistic conduct, as well as the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of New York.
United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 15 year-term of post-release supervision, ordered O’Bryan to pay $3,000 restitution to a child victimized in some of his child pornography, and ordered O’Bryan to forfeit the laptop and cell phone that he used to commit his crimes.
Ulster County, New York Man Arrested By The FBI
O’Bryan's case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the New York State Police, and the Colonie and Rotterdam Police Departments.
Former Assistant United States Attorney Rachel L. Williams and Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Reiner prosecuted this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.