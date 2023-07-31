Upstate New York Man Confesses To Owning &#8216;Sadistic&#8217; Child Porn

Upstate New York Man Confesses To Owning ‘Sadistic’ Child Porn

Canva

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after officials found child pornography that included sadistic conduct and the sexual abuse of toddlers.

An Ulster County man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for child pornography.

Kingston Man Sentenced for Distributing and Possessing Child Pornography

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

On Tuesday, 41-year-old Thomas O’Bryan of Kingston, New York, was sentenced to serve 110 months in prison for distributing and possessing of child pornography,

O’Bryan confessed that between March and September 2020, he traded child pornography on a social media application using the screenname “irishbstrdinc.” He also admitted that on September 22, 2020, he possessed child pornography, which included depictions of "sadistic and masochistic conduct, as well as the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of New York.

United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 15 year-term of post-release supervision, ordered O’Bryan to pay $3,000 restitution to a child victimized in some of his child pornography, and ordered O’Bryan to forfeit the laptop and cell phone that he used to commit his crimes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Ulster County, New York Man Arrested By The FBI

Getty Images
loading...

O’Bryan's case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the New York State Police, and the Colonie and Rotterdam Police Departments.

Read More: The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Former Assistant United States Attorney Rachel L. Williams and Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Reiner prosecuted this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Canva
loading...

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: Kingston
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Ulster County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post