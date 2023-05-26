Upstate New York Man Bamboozled By Fake Animal

An Upstate New York man was charged after he admitted to shooting a fake animal.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

This week's report featured a mysterious "hand" that was discovered and a hunter who was charged with shooting a fake turkey.

Decoy Turkey Shot In Delaware County

Google Google loading...

On May 5, a person hunting turkey hunting in the Bear Spring Mountain Wildlife Management Area in the town of Walton observed a subject drive down the road. The driver mistook the hunter's turkey decoys for real turkeys and discharged a 12-guage shotgun round from his vehicle, officials say.

The hunter quickly fled the scene after releasing he shot a fake turkey, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The hunter who spotted the other hunter shooting at the fake turkey quickly called the DEC with a description of the vehicle.

148155136 clsgraphics loading...

For days officer tried to find the vehicle.

Days later a vehicle matching the description and traveling in the same area where the shooting occurred was spotted by the DEC officer.

The driver denied to the DEC officer that he shot the decoy turkey, despite having a 12-guage shotgun and other evidence in his vehicle, officials.

Officer Osbourne left the residence but returned to interview the man again.

Admits To Shooting Decoy Turkey In Upstate New York

DEC DEC loading...

"This time, the subject admitted to shooting from his vehicle at what he believed to be a real turkey," the DEC stated.

The man was ticketed for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, returnable to the Town of Walton Court.

Upstate New York Parks Are Rolling Out the Welcome Mat For Memorial Day Weekend There are nearly 200 New York State Parks from the tip of Long Island to the shores of the Great Lakes. This gallery looks at a dozen great state parks, big and small; popular ones and those a bit "off the grid" located in the Upstate New York region All are up and ready for the season and we encourage you to visit any one of these for a fun time the holiday weekend. Remember, this is only 12 out of several dozens. So if your favorite New York State Park didn't make this list, please give it a shout out over on our Facebook page!

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.