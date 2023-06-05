Upstate New York Man Accused Of Beating Dog In Hudson Valley

Police arrested a Hudson Valley man after they allegedly spotted him violently beating a dog in public.

Over the weekend, the Monticello Police Department confirmed a man was arrested for allegedly beating a dog.

Monticello, New York Man Accused Of Beating Dog

On Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., Monticello police received multiple calls reporting that a dog was crying and making sounds of distress in the area of Landfield Avenue and North Street in the Village of Monticello.

Monticello Police Officer Darius Buckner responded and found 24-year-old Samuel Stanford of Monticello, New York in the rear of 27 North Street.

Officer Buckner observed Stanford in the act of aggressively slamming a female Pit bull dog against the pavement and then using his feet to stomp on the dog, police say.

Sullivan County Man Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animal

"Buckner activated the siren of his patrol vehicle to gain Stanford’s attention and to make him stop what he was doing to the dog. PO Buckner then exited his vehicle and immediately arrested Stanford," the Monticello Police Department said in a press release.

Standford was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class E felony under the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law.

The dog was transported by other Monticello Police officers to a local Veterinary office and is currently being treated for serious injuries. Police did not provide an update on the dog's condition.

Stanford was released an appearance ticket under New York State bail reform guidelines.

