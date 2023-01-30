Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet
A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was just sentenced.
In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate.
Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate
Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023, to 17 years to life in State Prison in the Greene County Court. Paradise murdered his Greene Correctional Facility cellmate in 2018.
On October 20, 2022, Paradise pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree on the third day of the jury selection.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Gruesome Murder Details Released of Albion, Orleans County, New York Resident
On November 8, 2018, Paradise was incarcerated at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie when he used cloth from a bed sheet to strangle and murder his cellmate, 38-year-old Delmus Tanner of Albion, New York.
Tanner was placed on life support and never regained consciousness.
"He was a dedicated father to his three children and will be missed dearly by his friends and family," Tanner's obituary states.
At the time of the incident, Paradise was serving a prison sentence of around four years for robbing the Adirondack Trust Bank in Saratoga Springs, New York.
A possible motive was not released.
Read More: Rocks Seemingly Falling From Sky Damage 16 Cars In New York State
After an intense investigation by the New York State Police, Department of Corrections & Community Supervision and the Greene County District Attorney's Office, Paradise was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury and arraigned on April 19, 2019.