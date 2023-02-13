Upstate New York Dad Murdered By Son In Hudson Valley, Police

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars accused of murdering his father.

Over the weekend, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported an investigation into a fatal domestic incident.

Ulster County, New York Man Accused Of Killing Father

Google Google loading...

On Friday, Feb. 10 around 1: 50 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rosendale Police, New York State Police and Mobile Life responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Arriving officers found the unresponsive man, 51-year-old Ram D. Arceri of Rosendale. He was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Kingston, New York Man Accused Of Killing Father in Rosendale, New York

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

An investigation led to the arrest of Arceri's son, 28-year-old John J. Arceri of Kingston.

John was found by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office walking on Route 32 near Grove Street. He was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony.

Police did not release a possible motive or provide details about how the investigation led to allegations that John killed his father.

He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Ten New York Laws That are Completely Insane, But Exist in 2023 There's no way that someone could actually be arrested for breaking these...right? Check out ten laws that are insane, but still exist somewhere in New York.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.