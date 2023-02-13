Upstate New York Dad Murdered By Son In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars accused of murdering his father.
Over the weekend, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported an investigation into a fatal domestic incident.
Ulster County, New York Man Accused Of Killing Father
On Friday, Feb. 10 around 1: 50 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rosendale Police, New York State Police and Mobile Life responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man.
Arriving officers found the unresponsive man, 51-year-old Ram D. Arceri of Rosendale. He was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
Kingston, New York Man Accused Of Killing Father in Rosendale, New York
An investigation led to the arrest of Arceri's son, 28-year-old John J. Arceri of Kingston.
John was found by members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office walking on Route 32 near Grove Street. He was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony.
Police did not release a possible motive or provide details about how the investigation led to allegations that John killed his father.
He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.