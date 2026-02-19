Explosion Destroys Upstate New York Church, Many Injured

An Upstate New York church was "destroyed" following an explosion that left several people in critical condition.

The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Abundant Life Fellowship church located on the 4930 block of State Route 12 in the Town of Boonville, Oneida County.

Upstate New York Church Explodes

According to New York State Police, a propane fuel line was damaged due to roof slumping caused by heavy snow.

Firefighters were trying to find the electrical panel to shut off power to the building, before addressing the propane leak, when an explosion occurred.

The furnace activation is what triggered the explosion, police say. Four people were in the basement, and one person was on the first floor when the explosion occurred

The person on the first floor was thrown against a wall by the blast. Two of the five are listed in critical condition.

The injured are identified as:

David Pritchard Jr., 60, Boonville Fire Chief, is listed in fair condition.

Brandon Pitts, 43, Pastor of the church, is listed in fair condition.

Nicholas Amicucci, 43, Boonville FD, is listed in critical condition.

Richard Czajka, 71, Boonville FD, is listed in critical condition.

Allan Austin, age 67, Boonville Fire Department, was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica. His condition was not released

Church Destroyed. No Sign of Criminal Activity

New York State Police confirmed that the church sustained "catastrophic damage" and is considered "destroyed."

As of this writing, there's no sign of criminal activity. Police add the investigation remains active and ongoing.

