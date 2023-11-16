Update: Horrific Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York

We've learned the cause of the horrific multi-vehicle rollover crash on I-84 including the people involved.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into the multi-vehicle crash along I-84 in Orange County that injured four people.

4 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Port Jervis, Orange County New York. Wrong-Way Driver Suspected

According to New York State Police, 67-year-old Frances Taillard from Montague, New Jersey was operating a 2017 GMC Sierra in the wrong direction on I-84.

While driving west in the eastbound lane he hit a Dodge Durango head-on and then struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Sierra to strike a Lexus and rollover coming to a rest on its side in both lanes.

Taillard was extricated from the and transported to Westchester Medical Center via medivac with serious injuries.

The driver of the Durango a 67-year-old from Pleasantville, New York, and the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 37-year-old from the town of Warwick, were transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Tuesday evening's crash happened in the same area of I-84 as the double fatal bus rollover in September.

