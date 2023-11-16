Update: Horrific Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley, New York
We've learned the cause of the horrific multi-vehicle rollover crash on I-84 including the people involved.
New York State Police confirmed an investigation into the multi-vehicle crash along I-84 in Orange County that injured four people.
4 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Port Jervis, Orange County New York. Wrong-Way Driver Suspected
Upstate From New York State Police
According to New York State Police, 67-year-old Frances Taillard from Montague, New Jersey was operating a 2017 GMC Sierra in the wrong direction on I-84.
While driving west in the eastbound lane he hit a Dodge Durango head-on and then struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Sierra to strike a Lexus and rollover coming to a rest on its side in both lanes.
Taillard was extricated from the and transported to Westchester Medical Center via medivac with serious injuries.
The driver of the Durango a 67-year-old from Pleasantville, New York, and the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 37-year-old from the town of Warwick, were transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York
Tuesday evening's crash happened in the same area of I-84 as the double fatal bus rollover in September.
