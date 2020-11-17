‘Unique Snack Shop’ Opens in Hudson Valley

A unique snack shop that serves fresh fruit, donuts, ice cream and more is now open.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, the Galleria at Crystal Run announced a new family-owned business, Y&E Creations, which serves fresh fruit creations, warm miniature donuts with a variety of toppings, handcrafted ice cream and more is now open. The 814-square-foot location is located on the first floor next to Jimmy Jazz.

“We at the town are pleased to welcome Y&E Creations to the Town of Wallkill. For us Y&E Creations represents the best in the entrepreneurial spirit of our community,” Town of Wallkill Supervisor Frank DenDanto said in a press release. “Even in these difficult times, they have pushed through the hurdles to create a shop that will bring a little joy to our bellies and add to the wonderful reasons to visit the Galleria. We are excited for their future and I, for one, for their tasty treats.”

The idea for Y&E Creations came to the Plattekill residents during a family trip to California. The Amezcuas wanted to bring back a little of everything to what officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run call a unique snack shop to the Hudson Valley.

“We wanted to offer something freshly baked for our customers, not something from a freezer,” Y&E Creations Owner, Eduardo Amezcua said. “We are a family owned business with six kids. I wanted to do this for my kids, hopefully one day they can build the business further.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be taking place at Y&E Creations on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome Y&E Creations to the Galleria at Crystal Run family,” General Manager at the Galleria at Crystal Run Eric Price said. “Our visitors will definitely enjoy their freshly made snacks and healthy fruit bowls. We know they will be a great addition to our center.”