Unique Outdoor Fall Events to Check Out in the Hudson Valley

Tis the season for all things related to apples, pumpkins and leaves. With the change of the season, brings new activities and places to explore. There is always a wide variety of events that take place in the beginning of Fall. From local psychic fairs to pumpkin festivals and cider events, we are officially right in the middle of these activities.

Check out the following events that will take place over the next few weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Good Vibes Rock & Shop Outdoor Fall Event

This event will take place on October 24th, 2021 at 12 in Campbell Hall. There will be resin art, crystals, apparel, bags, soap and more. On site, there will also be live music, food and card readings.

Find out more here.

Old Fashioned Cider Tasting Event

This will take place on October 16th, 2021 at 11am at Kimlin Cider Mill in Poughkeepsie. It will be $15 for a full tasting of local cider. There will also be activities, inflatable characters and behind the scene tours.

Find out more here.

NY Sheep and Wool Festival

This event will take place in Rhinebeck on October 16th and October 17th, 2021. It will take place from 9am-4pm. On site, there will be sheep and goat shows along with barn visits. Vendors will also be there.

Find out more below.

Will you be attending any of these events? Have you heard of them before? Share your response below. If you know of any other interesting or unique events in the Hudson Valley, be sure to let us.

