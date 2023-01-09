Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family.
A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State
Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
Randon, which is the second lead cause of lung cancer was found in 14 percent of New York Homes, according to the American Lung Association.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer, according to the United State Environmental Protection Agency
"You can't see or smell radon. Testing is the only way to know your level of exposure," the EPA states about Radon
Radon Is #1 Leading Cause Of Lung Cancer Of Non-smokers In New York
"Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground. Radon can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings," the American Lung Association states. "Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked."
In New York State, 14 percent of random tests equaled or expected the EPC action level, according to the latest data from the American Lung Association.
Radon kills 21,000 people each year, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Many counties in the Hudson Valley and across New York State reported higher numbers.
CLICK HERE to see Radon levels by New York County. CLICK HERE to see Radon Levels by New York town.
“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air," Director of Advocacy for the Lung Association Trevor Summerfield said.
How To Detect Radon In Your New York State Home
Health officials released Radon totals because January is Radon Action Month.
"This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home,” Summerfield added. “Radon Action Month is the perfect time to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Do-it-yourself radon test kits are said to be "inexpensive" and "simple to use," according to the American Lung Association.
"EPA urges anyone with radon levels at or above 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) to take action to install a mitigation system in their homes. Both the EPA and the American Lung Association recommend that mitigation be considered if levels are greater than 2 pCi/L. After high levels are detected, a radon mitigation system should be installed by a radon professional," the American Lung Association states.
According to the New York State Department of Health, you can purchase a short-term radon test kit from your local hardware store or through a radon testing laboratory such as Radon Testing Corporation of America, Alpha Energy, Accustar, AirChek, or EMSL.