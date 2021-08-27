A domestic incident response call in Ulster County led to the arrest of an Ulster County man after a 71 year old woman was found with a head injury in her driveway in Wallkill.

Around 6:50am on Tuesday August 24th, the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to 2 Apache Trail for a reported domestic incident. Upon arrival and further investigation, the Wallkill officers discovered a not yet identified 71 year old female resident suffering from a head injury. It was reported that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle while standing in the driveway of her own residence.

A 48 year old male Town of Wallkill resident, also not identified, was arrested on the charges of assault in the first degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree. The defendant later appeared in the City of Middletown Court and was then remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond until his court appearance on Friday August 27th in the Town of Wallkill Court.

The 71 year old woman was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance where she was said to be in serious but stable condition.

More details regarding the identity of the victim, the defendant, and the outcome of the court appearance will be provided when they become available.

