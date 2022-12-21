New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media

Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos.

But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for everyone on the internet to see. CBS says a New York state man with two prior felony convictions, and who was not allowed to legally own a weapon, got busted yet again. And it was all because he decided to show off for everyone on Facebook.

New York State Man Busted After Showing Off on Social Media

CBS says a 41-year-old Schenectady man was sentenced to 46 months in prison Tuesday. CBS says the two-time convicted felon plead guilty after he live streamed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his Facebook account in June 2021. CBS says that Schenectady Police seized the very same weapon eight days later.

CBS says his two prior convictions were for criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Woman in New York State Attacked By Large TV

Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recently. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

What makes this case a bit unusual is what sort of object police say the suspect used to assault the victim.

Person Attacked With Large TV

Syracuse.com says that the suspect used a 70-inch television, belonging to the victim, to attack her the afternoon of October 7. Police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court that the woman was taken to the hospital, as she suffered injuries to her shoulder and needed stitches to her right shin.

Police said they found the suspect nearby and tried to arrest him. The suspect would have to be taken down to the ground by police, as officials say he resisted arrest. There is no word that the fight was over that day, though Syracuse.com says the TV was broken beyond repair.

According to retailers, a 70-inch TV typically weighs between 55 and 75 pounds.