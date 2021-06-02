Two Arrested in Ulster County for Cocaine Possession

A pair of Highland NY residents were arrested following an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the Town of Lloyd, as reported by Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).

URGENT, which is the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team is made up of members of the following agencies: Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police, Town of Lloyd Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

In a statement released by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office on May 28th, 40-year-old Melvin Quinones, and 35-year-old Rebecca L. Symes, both residents of Highland, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a motel where the two were residing.

Both Quinones and Symes received felony charges, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and the misdemeanor of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree after the search resulted in the seizure of approximately two ounces of cocaine, scales, as well as packaging material.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office reported that Ms. Symes was released with an appearance ticket, while Mr. Quinones was arraigned in the City of Kingston Court due to being under the supervision of Ulster County Probation. He was released on his own recognizance.

