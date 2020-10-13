Ulster County Bakery Hosting a Presidential Cookie Poll

What better way to cure this stressful election season than with some delicious, locally made cookies?

One Hudson Valley baker is putting the 2020 Presidential candidates to the cookie test.

Sadly, we won't be seeing President Donald Trump and Joe Biden going head to head in a cookie eating contest. However, we will be able to enjoy some Donny T and Joey B decorated cookies for our sugar fix.

There is no doubt in our minds that this is the most electric and stressful election season to date, but Deising's Bakery in Kingston is making it a little more fun and tasty.

According to their Facebook page, they have added new Donald Trump and Joe Biden cookies which are currently for sale. Each Presidential candidate cookie that you buy equals 1 vote.

Deising's Bakery explains on their Facebook page and on their website that this is for entertainment purposes only and that they have held the Presidential Cookie Poll with every presidential election "since Bill Clinton won in 1992." They also add this important note:

Our cookie poll results have always matched the election results!

The bakery says they will update the results as the weeks go on.

As of October 10th, 2020, Biden leads the cookie poll by 27 cookies.

Presidential Cookies will run you $2.50 apiece and can be ordered online or in person. With that being said, you must be able to pick up the cookies curb-side if you do order them online. They will not be delievered.

Orders can be placed by calling Deising's at 845-338-7757 or through their website. Cookies can be picked up and purchased in person at Deising's Bakery on 111 North Front Street in Kingston.

Which cookie are you buying?