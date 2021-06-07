Two New Playgrounds Coming to Ulster County

It's time to get outside and breathe in that fresh air. The kids in the Hudson Valley should be excited because there are more playgrounds coming to Ulster County!

One thing that I've learned as a parent is that if you ask your kids if they want to go to the park or playground, they are usually going to say yes. Most times my kids are the ones asking if we can go to the playground. Public playgrounds are a great thing to have in your town or village. It allows the kids to get some time to run around, which as much as they've been couped up the last year, it's exactly what they need. It also allows parents to take a break and enjoy the scenery while the kiddos run, jump and swing.

In his weekly newsletter to residents, Kingston Mayor, Steve Noble announced that currently there are two playgrounds being constructed in Kingston. New playgrounds are being built at Barmann Park on Greenkill Avenue and Rickel Knox Park on Gill Street. The parks are still under construction, as they will have a rubber surface poured in place before they are open to the public.

Kingston NY

Playgrounds are definitely getting fancier these days. Equipped with all these awesome things to play on and rubber surfaces to help prevent injuries. Not a bad time to be a kid. I remember burning myself on that very high, lava hot metal slide we had when I was younger.

Kingston will be providing more information regarding the new playgrounds in the coming weeks.

