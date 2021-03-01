Two Hudson Valley Vineyards Win Big at ‘Oscars of Wine Contests’

Two Hudson Valley wines were awarded best in class in one of the wine world's most prestigious contests.

The 35th Annual New York Wine Classic announced the best wines of 2021, and two vintages from the Hudson Valley took top honors in their respective categories. The contest included 607 entries from 96 wineries. The wines were judged from November through February by various beverage directors, sommeliers, top bartenders, retail buyers and educators from across the state.

In the category of Best Cabernet Sauvignon, the "best in class" award went to Brotherhood Winery for their 2017 New York Premium Selection Cabernet Sauvignon. America's oldest winery, Brotherhood has been making wine in Washingtonville since 1839. The winery even has a unique network of underground cellars that were excavated by hand in the late 19th Century.

The other winning Hudson Valley winery may not be quite as old, but it's still making incredible, world-class wine. Millbrook Vineyards and Winery was established in 1982. Millbrook native, John Dyson purchased a former 130-acre dairy farm and teamed up with his brother to plant grapes, establishing their own winery. The result is the 2021 Best Chardonnay (Oaked) category winner. The Millbrook 2019 Proprietor’s Special Reserve was chosen as the judges' favorite Chardonnay,

The winners will officially be announced at the New York Wine Classic's official award ceremony on March 18. The two Hudson Valley wineries are also in the running for the Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice given to the wine named Best of Show. The “Winery of the Year” will also be presented to the winery with the best overall showing. Both awards will be given out during the live broadcast on the New York Wine and Grape Foundation's Facebook page.