2-Day Wind Advisory Issued for the Hudson Valley

Hold on, Hudson Valley! We're about to get some windy weather.

Nothing says the first day of March like high winds, and that's what the Hudson Valley is slated to get. According to Weather.com, a wind advisory has been issued for Monday into Tuesday for the Hudson Valley region. The advisory affects not only the Hudson Valley but most of upstate New York as well.

According to the wind advisory, we can expect wind speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. This wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday, March 1 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. The strongest winds will occur Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The biggest concern with the wind advisory is driving and outdoor objects. Weather.com advises you to use extra caution when driving during the advisory, especially a high-profile vehicle. They also advise you to secure outdoor objects. Central Hudson sent out an email Sunday, February 28, advising customers of the advisory as well. They warn that the high winds could cause trees and limbs to fall onto power lines, which could cause power outages.

In an email to customers, Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne said:

"We are closely monitoring the incoming weather system and have a full complement of crews as well as our core contractors ready to respond if power outages occur. Our customers, too, are also advised to take precautions and stay alert, as falling trees and limbs can block roadways, bring down power lines and cause hazardous conditions."

In the email to customers, Central Hudson reminded people to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines. They ask that you assume all downed lines are live and could be entangled in fallen trees. Keep reading for a list of tips to keep you prepared and safe for a wind advisory.