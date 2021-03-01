Poughkeepsie Named Top Relocation Destination in US — Really

For some reason, everyone is moving to the City of Poughkeepsie.

There's been lots of news about people moving out of New York state. High taxes, fewer jobs and an expensive cost of living have convinced many people to pick up and relocate elsewhere. But that doesn't mean the Hudson Valley isn't still a highly sought-out place to live.

Last year we told you that experts were predicting that New York City residents would move to the Hudson Valley in droves. It turns out they were right.

Bloomberg is reporting that the City of Poughkeepsie is the eighth most popular relocation destination in the entire country, up from 17 last year. Even more impressive, After Philadelphia and Miami, Poughkeepsie was the most moved-to location for former residents of New York City.

City dwellers, packed into cramped high rises have been stuck indoors all winter, The thought of having a backyard and being able to walk around a quiet neighborhood has become too tempting to resist, even for life-long city residents. The Hudson Valley has become an attractive alternative to big-city living.

Another side effect of the pandemic that has boosted relocations to the Hudson Valley is the realization that working from home is the new normal. Many workers have found that telecommuting is just as productive as trudging into the office every day. Business owners are also realizing that video chats and connecting with employees online can be even more efficient than paying expensive rent just to hold meetings in a conference room.

While we understand why so many people from the city are moving up to the Hudson Valley, what is it that makes the City of Poughkeepsie such a popular destination? It could be the inexpensive real-estate and the belief that Poughkeepsie is on the verge of becoming the next Beacon. Those who are leaving New York City can get the best of both worlds in Poughkeepsie. The convenience and excitement of living in a city with dining, shopping and nightlife, while being minutes away from wide-open spaces on the Walkway Over the Hudson and surrounding small villages.

Whatever the reason, you may want to start rolling out the welcome wagon, because folks from New York City are relocating to Poughkeepsie in droves, and there's no sign of that stopping any time soon.