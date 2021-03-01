Celebrate Read Across America Day at These Hudson Valley Bookstores

Today marks the first day of March. This day allows us to bring in new intentions for the month and highlighting things to look forward to. Have you been wanting to do something that you haven’t had a chance to yet? Maybe its going for that hike, treating yourself to the spa or simply reading a new book. Be sure to allow yourself some “you” time this month as we approach spring.

As for reading new books, March 2nd marks National Read Across America Day. If you don’t enjoy reading books in general, you can grab a magazine, check out your horoscope or research fun things that draw in your attention.

This day was set forth to celebrate the meaning behind reading. Overall, this holiday was created in hopes to get children excited about reading in general.

In honor of National Read Across America Day, here a few local bookstores that are worth checking out in the Hudson Valley.

Broad Leaf Books, Pine Bush, NY

This used and mobile bookstore has been up and running for 5 years now. Located on Main Street in Pine Bush, Broad Leaf Books takes pride in being a judgement free zone. In addition to books, this bookstore also has DVDs, CDs, and vinyl’s for only $1.

Montgomery Book Exchange, Montgomery, NY

Located in the village of Montgomery, this book exchange brings a new meaning to its business. They have book boxes, book gifts, and jewelry. If you know someone who loves reading, stop by here and grab them a unique gift.

Binnacle Books, Beacon, NY

Binnacle Books has new and used novels on deck. From poetry to drama and children’s books, they have a variety to choose from. If there is something that you don’t see, Binnacle Books can order it for you as well.

Rough Draft Bar & Books, Kingston, NY

This bookstore is different than most. The rustic setting brings all the vintage vibes with the option to purchase an alcoholic beverage. Choose between wine, cider, and beer and coffee and baked goods are also on the menu. This sounds like the most perfect bookstore to me.

What was your favorite childhood book? Share with us below.

