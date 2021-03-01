Popular HV Restaurant Reopens Doors

A local business is reopening after a brief hiatus.

We may soon start to see more and more businesses open their doors as well as people filling up those shops and restaurants with less worry about going out in public.

Slowly but surely New Yorkers are getting vaccinated. According the New York Times, over 13% of the state's population has received one dose of the vaccine. Eligible residents are getting their vaccine when they can.

Does anyone remember going out and eating at your favorite restaurants? Do remember what it was like to not have to worry about a beloved local business announcing their

It's tough to even fathom but slowly but surely things are getting normal. Little by little more businesses are starting to get back on track. We may soon start to see a normal night out come this spring.

I for one am extremely excited to put away those takeout menus for a while. Local restaurants have adapted by now and ready to get back on track.

The Tomato Café in Fishkill briefly closed due to a slow down according to management. It's a common struggle for many businesses these days. They announced on both their Facebook and Instagram pages that starting on February 25 they are now open and are back to business as usual.

Many locals and fans of the restaurant are extremely happy to see them return.

This is just for the Fishkill location. The Tomato Café has another location near Vassar Collège.

