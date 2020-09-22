Two EMTs From Lower Hudson Valley Killed in Fiery Crash on I-87

Parts of the New York State Thruway in the region were closed following a crash with a tractor-trailer that claimed the life of two EMTs.

On Monday around 1:45 a.m., New York State Police were dispatched to a serious injury accident on I-87 southbound, in the village of Suffern, Rockland County.

A preliminary investigation determined Moshe Herzog, 27, of Spring Valley was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound, near mile marker 29.1, in the center lane, attempting to change lanes and possibly exit the Thruway at exit 14B (Airmont Road) when the Tahoe collided with a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Luis A. Velazquez, 59, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, which was traveling in the right lane, police say.

The collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway over the right shoulder and come to rest in a ditch along the wood line.

The Tahoe became fully engulfed and both Herzog and the passenger, David Z. Schneebalg, 26, of Monsey, were pronounced deceased on scene.

"Just a horrific day for the Emergency Medical Corps and for Rockland County. Two young volunteers lives tragically taken in an instant and that loss is grievous as it not only affects immediate family, friends and the Emergency Medical Corps but also our community as a whole because Moshe and David were the everyday heroes who served on the front line in protection of us. I paid my respects at the William Faist Ambulance Corps this afternoon and as a measure of respect and honor, all County Flags will be lowered to half staff," Rockland County Executive Ed Day wrote on Facebook.

Both Rockland County men were members of a volunteer ambulance corps in the Lower Hudson Valley.

"The Officers, Board of Directors and members are deeply sadden to share that 1st Lt. Moshe Herzog and EMT David Schneebalg have answered their last cast. They were dedicated members of the EMS community and served with honor and dignity. They will be missed. Rest in peace we will take it from here," William Paul Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, wrote on Facebook.

Velazquez was entrapped and required extrication. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center for unknown injuries, according to New York State Police.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), BCI, Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance, as well as the Fire Department and Faist and Hazolah EMS.