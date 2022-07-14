BREAKING: Twitter Is Officially Over Capacity

Twitter has been around since 2006, but as of today, they have officially reached capacity…at least, temporarily.

According to Global Social Media Statistics as of April 2022, Twitter ranked 14th in the ranking of the world’s most active social media platforms.

In total, the number of Twitter users reached approximately 29 million just three months ago, but when you compare it to the rest of the world, only about 5.9% of all the people on Earth use the social media app Twitter.

And if you are one of the millions of Twitter users, you may have jumped on Twitter to see what kind of giveaways were planned for this morning on 106.5 WYRK or check on the latest update from the West Seneca Police Department, but unfortunately, you probably received the same notification everyone else did.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen that notice before.

Twitter, and other various social media apps, have been known to crash before, but over capacity?

I’m sure the social media app will bounce back soon, but it makes you wonder…is there a maximum number of accounts or users that are eligible for every social media platform?

Twitter may have just found the ceiling for that.

We’ll update you as we learn more, but we hope it gets back up soon, because we need our daily dose of tweets from the Bills Mafia.

