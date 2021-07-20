Over the weekend two people had to be rescued from the Ten Mile River after they experienced difficulties while tubing.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:30PM. Dutchess County 911 dispatched the Sheriff's Office along with assistance from fire departments and EMS to the Ten Mile River for a report of a female and a male in the middle of the river holding onto a log. Due to the complexity of this technical water rescue, a unified command system was established and additional resources were requested to the scene including swift-water rescue technicians from local fire departments.

Flooded areas from recent rainstorms and the general terrain created challenges for the first responders to access the river and locate the victims. 911 was able to stay on the phone with the victims while directing responders to the exact location of the victims.

Once river access was gained, swift-water rescue technicians were able to set up a high line system, deploy rescue boats and rescue the two victims from the fast-moving river. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigation reveals that a 27-year-old male from Dix Hills, NY, and a 25-year-old female from Melville, NY were tubing down the Ten Mile River and encountered problems.

The female started to struggle in the water, but the male was able to assist her. As a result, the male injured his shoulder. Both subjects were able to get onto a downed tree that was in the river until they could be saved by swift-water rescue technicians. The victims were not wearing lifejackets.