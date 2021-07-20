Did the Hudson Valley sky look a little different to you yesterday?

While here in the Hudson Valley the last few weeks have felt like a constant string of extremely rainy days. From downpours and flash floods to microbursts and tornados, we've seen it all.

With that being said, things are a little different out west in California and Oregon. The Associated Press is reporting that the wildfires currently burning in Oregon have "grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day."

The AP explains:

The 476-square-mile (1,210-square-kilometer) Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles (483 kilometers) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges.

Unfortunately, 70 homes and 100 buildings have gone up in flames while 2,000 homes have been evacuated and 5,000 more are threatened.

Strong winds are pushing the flames to the north and east.

How does this affect the Hudson Valley? Well, thankfully the flames aren't spreading that fast. However, we will be seeing some after-effects.

According to Hudson Valley native and meteorologist Ben Noll, here on the east coast, our skies will be filled with wildfire smoke.

Noll shared the following on Twitter:

With the addition of the wildfire smoke in our atmosphere, our sunrises and sunsets will burn brightly across the Valley skies.

Did you see last night's sunset across the Hudson? Expect more of that for the next few days. This isn't the first time the Hudson Valley has been affected by wildfires out west. In the September of 2020, we experienced bright pink sunsets and hazy skies after 28 wildfires engulfed California.

