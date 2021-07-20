Dutchess County Mourns as K9 Rocky Passes Away

Dutchess County is mourning one of its heroes.

On Saturday, July 17th the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of K9 Rocky. Sadly, K9 Rocky passed away on Thursday, July 15th.

K9 Rocky was an 8-year-old German Shepard who worked Dutchess County Drug Task Force along with his handler Detective James Enkler. Both K9 Rocky and Detective Enkler made for an excellent team as part of a patrol and narcotics detection team. The two were both certified by the "New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the North American Police Work Dog Association."

In a message on Facebook, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office wrote:

As a canine team, Det. Enkler and K9 Rocky performed numerous narcotic searches that resulted in arrests for the Drug Task Force and other police agencies throughout the county. They also performed patrol duties for the Sheriff’s Office and were responsible for tracking suspects involved in crimes as well as tracking and locating missing or lost adults and children within our communities

If you have lived in the Dutchess County region for the last few years, you may be familiar with K9 Rocky. The Police pup and Detective Enkler have been all around Dutchess at different events like the Dutchess County Fair doing K9 demonstration.

The Dutchess County Fair's Facebook page also shared the sad news about K9 Rocky's passing.

Thank you for your service, K9 Rocky. Our deepest condolences to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and to Detective Enkler as they mourn the loss of K9 Rocky.

Meet the Town of Poughkeepsie's Newest K9, Taya