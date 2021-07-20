Rules You Must Follow To Enter Canada From New York

New Yorkers will soon be able to enter Canada, but there are a number of rules you must follow.

The border with Canada has been closed since March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But, starting next month Americans will be allowed to enter Canada, after over a year of waiting.

The Canadian government announced on Monday, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens for non-essential travel. Only American's who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada will be allowed, officials say.

"The Government of Canada is prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada by taking a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening our borders. Thanks to the hard work of Canadians, rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 cases, the Government of Canada is able to move forward with adjusted border measures," the Public Health Agency of Canada stated.

To be eligible to enter Canada, fully vaccinated American citizens must be two weeks removed from being fully vaccinated by a vaccine accepted by the Government of Canada.

Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson are accepted. Travelers can receive their vaccine in any country and must provide evidence supporting their vaccination.

In addition, fully vaccinated travelers must also:

Provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal) including proof of vaccination prior to departing for Canada (subject to limited exceptions);

Meet the pre-entry testing requirements;

Be asymptomatic upon arrival; and have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French (or certified translation, along with the original) ready to show a government official on request.

All travelers must still present a suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, should they not meet all of the conditions required to be exempt from quarantine.

They will also be required to follow public health measures in place, such as monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, wearing a mask when in public and keeping a copy of their vaccination documentation and test results - as well as a list of close contacts and locations, visited - for 14 days after entry to Canada.

