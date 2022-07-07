TSA: New York Man Found With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Airport

A Dutchess County man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun onto his flight in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, July 5, a Dutchess County, New York man was stopped by police after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight at New York Stewart International Airport, officials say.

TSA: Dutchess County, New York Man Found With Loaded Gun At Orange County, New York Airport

The handgun was loaded and there were five bullets with the gun, according to the TSA. A TSA officer spotted the loaded gun inside the Poughkeepsie, New York man's belongings as his belongings went through the X-ray machine.

“This is the first gun that our TSA team has detected at Stewart Airport so far this year,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for New York Stewart International Airport Robert Duffy said. “Our officers are highly proficient at detecting guns and prohibited items from getting past the checkpoints and people who try to bring a gun onto a flight will pay a stiff price. The civil penalty will be costly. If you own a firearm, pack it correctly for transport in checked baggage or leave it at home.”

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused of Bring Loaded Gun To New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York

After spotting the gun, the TSA then immediately alerted the police who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The Poughkeepsie, New York man told police he didn't realize he had his loaded gun with him, according to the TSA.

The TSA did not release the man's name or say what he was charged with. They did say he will face a "stiff penalty."

"He now faces a stiff federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint," the TSA stated in a press release. "Guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline. The airline will be sure that the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane. Additionally, replica firearms also are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage. At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts."

