“White Plague” Returns: Cases Rising Fast In New York

A disease that was once the leading cause of death in the United States is spreading again.

The disease once known as the “white plague” is making an uneasy comeback in New York and the nation.

Cases OF TB on the rise in New York

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According to the New York State Department of Health, cases of tuberculosis, or TB, have increased each year between 2021 and 2024.

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It’s an illness many thought was a thing of the past, but new data shows cases are rising again.

Cases are up 65 percent in New York State (outside of New York City) when comparing 2021 to 2024.

Cases Growing Across The Nation

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The CDC confirmed it's a growing trend across the nation. According to the CDC, more than 10,300 cases were reported in 2024.

That marks the third straight year of increases, and the highest total the U.S. has seen since 2013.

What Is TB?

TB is a bacterial infection that usually targets the lungs, but it can also spread to other parts of the body. It’s transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes.

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Symptoms can include a persistent cough, chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. In more serious cases, people may even cough up blood.

Some people carry what’s called a latent infection. That means the bacteria is in their body, but inactive. They aren’t contagious, but in about 5 to 10 percent of cases, it can turn into active disease later on.

TB is preventable and treatable.

Doctors typically diagnose it with a skin or blood test, followed by additional testing if needed. Treatment usually involves antibiotics taken daily for several months.

But there’s a catch. If patients don’t complete the full course of treatment, the infection can become drug-resistant, making it much harder to treat.

If TB goes untreated, it is fatal in about half of its victims.

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