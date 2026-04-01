Federal agents swarmed a location in the Hudson Valley to stop a horrific crime before it happened. What they allegedly found on him is shocking.

A registered sex offender in Poughkeepsie is facing new charges for allegedly trying to meet up with a minor.

Hudson Valley Sex Offender Arrested Again

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The U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York court announced the arrest of 50-year-old Louis K West III of Poughkeepsie.

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He was charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor as a registered sex offender.

He was arrested last Thursday by the FBI after allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts.

"There are few crimes as horrific as the sexual exploitation of our children, particularly in cases like this one where the defendant has a history of sexual violence,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated. "New York families have zero tolerance for this conduct."

Turns out the person he was communicating with was an undercover officer. Wes was arrested by the FBI at the scene.

Officials say he was found with a condom, video-recording glasses and a camera disguised as an alarm clock to record the encounter.

Level II Sex Offender

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West is considered a "Sexually Violent Offender" on the New York State sex offender database. He's labeled a Level II sex offender.

He faces 35 years to life in prison.

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