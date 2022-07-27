TSA: New York Agents Stop Man With Loaded Gun At Stewart Airport

A Florida man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun onto his flight in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, July 17, a Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun onto his flight at New York Stewart International Airport. The handgun was loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, officials say.

Florida Man Arrested For Trying to Bring Gun Onto Flight in Orange County, New York

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped him from carrying the loaded handgun onto his flight, according to the TSA. A TSA officer spotted the handgun when the man's belongings went through the x-ray machine at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

The TSA immediately called New York State Police. Troopers responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the unnamed man.

"He also faces a stiff federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint," the TSA said in a statement. "Guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and declared to the airline. The airline will be sure that the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane. Additionally, replica firearms also are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage."

Man Caught With Loaded Gun at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York

The TSA did not say if the man gave a reason why he allegedly tried to board his flight in the Hudson Valley with a loaded gun.

"At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts," the TSA states. "

TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither."

TSA: New York Man Found With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Airport

This marks the second time in just a matter of weeks that the TSA stopped a man from boarding a flight with a loaded gun at New York Stewart International Airport.

“This is the second gun that our TSA team has detected at Stewart Airport so far this month,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for New York Stewart International Airport Robert Duffy said. “Our officers are highly proficient at detecting guns and prohibited items from getting past the checkpoints and people who try to bring a gun onto a flight will pay a stiff price. The civil penalty will be costly. If you own a firearm, pack it correctly for transport in checked baggage or leave it at home.”

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused of Bring Loaded Gun To New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York

On Tuesday, July 5, a Dutchess County, New York man was stopped by police after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight at New York Stewart International Airport, officials say.

The handgun was loaded and there were five bullets with the gun, according to the TSA. The Poughkeepsie, New York man told police he didn't realize he had his loaded gun with him, according to the TSA.

