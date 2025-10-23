Something Unexpected Is Happening To Trump’s Support In New York

New Yorkers might shocked to learn about President Trump's approval rating in New York after 9 months in office.

Recent data shows President Donald Trump's approval rating is dropping in many states that he won in 2024.

According to Newsweek, Trump's approval rating is dropping in many states, including in 13 states he won in the November 2024 election. It's "underwater" in every 2024 swing state.

Donald Trump's Approval Rating In New York State

According to a national map from Civiqs via Newsweek, 64 percent disapprove of Trump's actions during his first nine months in office. Just 32 percent approve of Trump nine months into his four-year term.

Trump has a net approval of -32 in New York.

Kamala Harris won New York State in last year's election, but Trump did receive 44 percent of the vote in the Empire State.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'

Even though Trump spent much of his life in New York, his support in the state is pretty low. This means local and state politicians, whether they back him or try to keep their distance, are dealing with a tilted political field.

For Hudson Valley voters, that low approval could shape how campaigns play their cards in state legislature races, county elections, and even school boards.

Looking ahead to 2026, Trump’s unpopularity in New York tells us one thing, candidates will have to decide whether to lean into his brand or steer clear. That choice could make all the difference.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Trump's Approval Rating In Nearby States

New Jersey: 61 Percent Disapprove

Connecticut: 62 Percent Disapprove

Massachusetts: 68 Percent Disapprove

Pennsylvania: 52 Percent Disapprove

Vermont: 72 Percent Disapprove

