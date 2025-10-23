Something Unexpected Is Happening To Trump’s Support In New York
New Yorkers might shocked to learn about President Trump's approval rating in New York after 9 months in office.
Recent data shows President Donald Trump's approval rating is dropping in many states that he won in 2024.
According to Newsweek, Trump's approval rating is dropping in many states, including in 13 states he won in the November 2024 election. It's "underwater" in every 2024 swing state.
Donald Trump's Approval Rating In New York State
According to a national map from Civiqs via Newsweek, 64 percent disapprove of Trump's actions during his first nine months in office. Just 32 percent approve of Trump nine months into his four-year term.
Trump has a net approval of -32 in New York.
Kamala Harris won New York State in last year's election, but Trump did receive 44 percent of the vote in the Empire State.
The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least
The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least
How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'
How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Even though Trump spent much of his life in New York, his support in the state is pretty low. This means local and state politicians, whether they back him or try to keep their distance, are dealing with a tilted political field.
For Hudson Valley voters, that low approval could shape how campaigns play their cards in state legislature races, county elections, and even school boards.
Looking ahead to 2026, Trump’s unpopularity in New York tells us one thing, candidates will have to decide whether to lean into his brand or steer clear. That choice could make all the difference.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
Trump's Approval Rating In Nearby States
- New Jersey: 61 Percent Disapprove
- Connecticut: 62 Percent Disapprove
- Massachusetts: 68 Percent Disapprove
- Pennsylvania: 52 Percent Disapprove
- Vermont: 72 Percent Disapprove
Keep Reading:
LOOK: President Trump Through the Lens
LOOK: President Trump Through the Lens
Gallery Credit: Aaron Flint
These Six U.S. Presidents Were Laid to Rest in NY, Three in Upstate New York
These Six U.S. Presidents Were Laid to Rest in NY, Three in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?
What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs
States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs
Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM