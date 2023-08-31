Liquid Nitrogen Truck Catches Fire On New York State Thruway

In what is being to referred to as a potentially "catastrophic" incident, a truck carrying liquid nitrogen caught fire on the New York State Thruway on Wednesday, August 30, during rush hour.

Liquid nitrogen is nitrogen stored in a liquid state at a very low temperature, that is often used as a coolant. While it is not flammable, the boiling point of nitrogen is lower than that of oxygen, according to safety guidelines posted at HHVC.edu.

The guidelines go on to say that "direct skin or eye contact with cryogenic fluids can cause severe damage, including cryogenic burns, frostbite and eye damage."

Truck Carrying Liquid Nitrogen Catches Fire on Thruway

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan posted on her Facebook page that a tractor-trailer carrying liquid hydrogen caught fire on the New York State Thruway (I-87) between Exit 23 and Exit 24 late Wednesday.

Sheehan went on to praise the work of the Albany Fire Department for their "quick work", as she said they put out the tractor fire, preventing the trailer carrying the liquid hydrogen from catching fire, or "exploding."

Sheehan described such a scenario as "something that could have been catastrophic."

