The annual fundraiser event returns this Saturday, May 14 to the Hamlet of New Hamburg.

What is Trash & Treasure?

As the old saying says, "One man's trash is another man's treasure". This event has something for everyone!

More than just a tag sale, Trash & Treasure Spring fundraiser event for St. Nicholas features household items, plants, books, drawings, gift baskets, and more, even furniture. There is also a bake sale with homemade cakes, pies, cookies, and other treats that will be available for purchase. There will be raffles for area restaurants and comedy show tickets courtesy of Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, along with a 50/50. The event takes place on the beautiful grounds of St. Nicholas, along the Hudson River.

A Little about St. Nicholas, New Hamburg

St. Nicholas is a diverse, inclusive Episcopal Church led by Rev. Leigh Hall that offers services based on the principle of loving your neighbor. Everyone is welcome at St. Nick's. St. Nicholas is the heart of New Hamburg and it overlooks the Hudson River with stunning views. This is an event you do not want to miss!

I attended the Annual Holiday Fair at St. Nicholas back in November of last year and that was a nice event. It was a great Fall day and the views of the river are certainly a sight to see. The Trash & Treasure event, like the annual holiday fair at St. Nicholas, is free to attend and it takes place from 10 am -3 pm this Saturday, May 14 at St. Nicholas located at 37 Point St in New Hamburg (Dutchess County).

Other Ways to Do Something Good This Weekend

If purchasing items for charity isn't in your budget and you'd like to do something else for a good cause this weekend, you can check out the blood drive happening this weekend in Highland. Giving blood is always a good way to help give back to your community, as there always seems to be blood shortages throughout the Hudson Valley area. Roll up your sleeves and give blood!

