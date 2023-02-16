Train Service Stopped In New York After Accident In Hudson Valley

An accident in the Hudson Valley forced officials to halt train service in the area.

Train service in Orange County, New York was suspended on Wednesday.

Train Derailment Halts Train Service In Orange County

Google Google loading...

A freight train was involved in an accident near Middletown, New York on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Officials report at least three cars were involved. No injuries have been reported, as of this writing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Train Service Stopped Between Port Jervis And Campbell Hall After Accident In Middletown

Google Google loading...

The accident near the Town of Wallkill train station forced officials to shut down the single-track line between Port Jervis and Campbell Hall.

"Important Notice: Port Jervis Line rail service is suspended in both directions from Port Jervis to Campbell Hall due to an incident involving a freight train near Middletown, New York," New Jersey Transit warned on its website Wednesday afternoon. "Substitute bus service is being provided."

4th Person Hit By Train In Hudson Valley, New York In 2 Weeks

Google Google loading...

Also on Wednesday, a person was hit by a train in Kingston, New York. This marked the fourth person to be hit by a train in the Hudson Valley in about two weeks.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.