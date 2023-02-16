Train Service Stopped In New York After Accident In Hudson Valley
An accident in the Hudson Valley forced officials to halt train service in the area.
Train service in Orange County, New York was suspended on Wednesday.
Train Derailment Halts Train Service In Orange County
A freight train was involved in an accident near Middletown, New York on Wednesday around 4 p.m.
Officials report at least three cars were involved. No injuries have been reported, as of this writing.
Train Service Stopped Between Port Jervis And Campbell Hall After Accident In Middletown
The accident near the Town of Wallkill train station forced officials to shut down the single-track line between Port Jervis and Campbell Hall.
"Important Notice: Port Jervis Line rail service is suspended in both directions from Port Jervis to Campbell Hall due to an incident involving a freight train near Middletown, New York," New Jersey Transit warned on its website Wednesday afternoon. "Substitute bus service is being provided."
Also on Wednesday, a person was hit by a train in Kingston, New York. This marked the fourth person to be hit by a train in the Hudson Valley in about two weeks.