“Beloved” Teacher’s Death Shocks Upstate New York School District

Just days before the new school year, a beloved Hudson Valley teacher has tragically passed away, leaving the community heartbroken.

Students across the Hudson Valley head back to school next week. Sadly, students in one school district lost a long-time teacher.

Longtime Kingston Teacher Passes Away

The first day of class for students in the Kingston School District is Wednesday, Sept 3.

On Friday, Kingston High School wrote on Facebook to share "with deep sadness" the passing of "beloved" teacher Victoria Kallen.

"Ms. Kallen dedicated more than twenty years of service to the Kingston City School District and will be remembered for her unwavering compassion, dedication, and the positive impact she had on the lives of her students," Kingston High School wrote on Facebook.

Kallen was a special education teacher in the Kingston School District.

"We recognize that this loss may be difficult for many in our school community. Our CISM (Crisis Intervention) team is available for both students and staff who may need assistance in processing their grief," the post reads.

Many people commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on the tragic news.

Including:

She is one of the sweetest teachers and Co Worker. This is so heartbreaking. RIP Vicky. She was there for my son when he went threw hard times, even after he graduated she would ask me how he is doing and checking on him. I wish I had checked on her as much as she checked on him.

Vicky was my work partner for years and I will miss her terribly. I am lucky to have had her by my side. She was so smart and had great insight to help her students. I told her she made me a better teacher. 💗 More importantly, I will miss our talks and laughter and seeing her face every day.

Rip ms Kallen u were an amazing teacher thank you for always pushing me to do my best

She will definitely be missed. I worked with her for a short period of time and saw how much she loved her students. The loss will definitely be felt this school year. I will miss sharing stories of our community as we lived in the same one. RIP

Ms. Kallen was one of my daughter’s favorite teachers during her time at KHS. My condolences to her family and the KHS community.

