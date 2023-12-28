Tourist Fatally Falls 100 Feet Off Cliff In Upstate New York

A woman hiking in the Hudson Valley fell to death while trying to take selfies with her husband in the Hudson Valley.

A hiker is dead following a fall at Minnewaska State Park Preserve just before Christmas.

New York State Police respond to reports of an injured hiker at Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester

New York State Police confirmed from State Police Ellenville were dispatched to Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester for reports of an injured hiker around 1:06 p.m. on December 22, 2023.

Troopers learned that Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, both of Singapore, were hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the cliff's edge.

Nur Aisyah was also known as Ais Sarah, according to her husband.

Binte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell off the cliff, approximately 70 feet. Her husband who witnessed the fall then called 911, according to New York State Police.

"I'm sorry I didn't manage to get to you in time," her husband wrote on Facebook after the fatal fall.

New York State Police Aviation was called in to hoist the victim to safety.

Woman Killed After Falling Over 70 Feet At Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Binte MD Akbar was alive at the time she was hoisted to safety but badly injured. She was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police say.

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don't know how to piece them back together. I've been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now. You're my wife, best friend and soul mate," Rauf said wrote on Facebook. "She fell roughly 100 feet and did not survive. The medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly 3 hours but it was unsuccessful."

Other responding agencies who assisted in the rescue included NYS Park Police, Park Operations Staff, NYS DEC Forest Rangers, and various Fire and EMT personnel.

