Do you enjoy a few chips along with your dip? Is there a special event that you like to bust out the big bag of chips along with a few dips and salsa? Maybe it is a sporting event or having a few friends over, out come the chips.

There is one dip that you will need to check the fridge or the pantry because there has recently been a recall for it--

fda.gov recall canva fda.gov recall canva loading...

The product that is being recalled is the Tostitos Avocado Salsa dip made by Frito-Lay, specifically the one in the 15-ounce jars. According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is being recalled because it could potentially contain dairy. In fact, the label on the back of this jar is for a completely different product. Is this an issue if you are not lactose intolerant? Not necessarily. However, if you are lactose intolerant, this could potentially cause you some serious issues.

What should you do if you have this recalled product in your home?

winterling winterling loading...

If you have the Tostitos Avocado Salsa and are lactose intolerant, don't eat it, call the Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477. If you are not lactose intolerant, then it is safe to eat. The jars that are involved in the recall have a best-buy date of November 2 or 3, 2023.

