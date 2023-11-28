Recall: Chocolate Brownies Sold In New York May Be Fatal

Brownies sold in New York State may be fatal to some people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Massachusettes has issued a voluntary recall.

Dianne's Fine Desserts is recalling 512 cases (2048 trays) of Gordon Food Service Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS#226260). The packages of the inner trays of brownies are mislabeled and do not include peanuts. Anyone who has a peanut allergy and consumes the brownies could have a potentially fatal reaction.

The brownies at the center of the recall were sent wholesale to foodservice operators and retail Gordon Food Service Stores in New York, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The trays are 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches. They are labeled as Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) with lot code of 23243 printed on the bottom right corner of the tray.

Cases are labeled Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS# 226260) and have a lot code identifier printed as 6Z3H31 on master case labels on bottom right corner around the barcode of the master case label and 23243 imprinted in the center of the master case label.

The mislabeling was discovered after a complaint from a customer about the undeclared peanuts. Thankfully, no adverse reactions have been reported.

Peanut allergy is one of the most common and it can be deadly to those people who have it. Even a small amount of the legume could be fatal and cause anaphylaxis. A peanut allergy can cause hives, redness, itching, tingling in or around the mouth and throat, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose.

Consumers can contact Dianne’s Fine Desserts on weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm CST by calling 612-473-8235.

