This Sausage Could Leave a Bad Taste in Your Mouth (Recall)

Ever put something in your mouth and you knew immediatly something was wrong with it? There is one company, that produces sausage, that realized something just wasn't right, AFTER they shipped over four thousand pounds of their product to retailers,

Bob Evans Farms, produced a batch of their normally super tasty sausage and discovered that it wasn't up to snuff. In fact, here is what the offical reason is for the recall:

pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber

Now, what should you look for when you go to your refrigerator, or to your freezer to see if you have any of this sausage? Good question! Here is your answer!

1 pound 'chub' packages that contain Bob Evans Italian Sausage with the lot code of 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” on the label.

There will be also an establishment code, showing where the sausage was made. Look for the number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date.

Bob Evans was made aware of there being issues after recieving a few customer complaints. If you do have any of this Italian Sausage, you should not eat or consume it. You should return it to the place that you bought it from for an exchange or refund.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has deemed this to be a Class II recall. What does that mean? According to their website a Class II recall is one that "This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product."

Do you think that you would notice if you were cooking sausage if there was something in it?

