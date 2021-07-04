A major recall was issued on July 3rd for a number of frozen fully cooked chicken products, citing a listeria outbreak.

According to a statement on the CDC website,

Frozen, fully cooked chicken products, such as chicken strips and diced chicken, and products made with fully cooked chicken, supplied by Tyson Foods Inc.

The products include frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken sing sections, as well as fully cooked pizza with chicken. These items have been shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and so on.

Though the items are said to be supplied by Tyson Foods, they are not limited to the Tyson label - other brands include Jet's Pizza, Casey's General Store, Marco's Pizza and Little Caesars.

A complete list of recalled items, including product date and codes, can be found HERE.

EST. P-7089 is the 'establishment number' that consumers should look for on the product bag, or include the USDA mark of inspection.

It is said that these products are being linked back to listeria, which can cause severe illness. People may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women, and those symptoms include fever, fatigue and muscle aches, and may cause pregnancy loss or premature birth, and is said to cause serious illness or death in newborns.

Those who are over the age of 65 or have a weakened immune system may also be impacted differently by listeria, and are also at risk for severe illness.

Symptoms are said to start one to four weeks after the consumption of a contaminated food, and may even start as late as 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

Those showing any symptoms are encouraged to contact their health provider right away.

If you happen to have any of the recalled items, you are instructed to throw them away or return them where you purchased them. Listeria is able to survive in cold environments such as the refrigerator, so consumers are also encouraged to clean not only the refrigerator, but any containers or surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Steps for cleaning these surfaces and items can be found here.

