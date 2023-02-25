Pasta Sauce Sold in New York has Been Recalled
Hopefully, you weren't planning a big pasta dinner and planning to use Rao's Homemade Sauce. Or at least one variety. If you already put up that lasagna you may have to start over.
A recall was issued this week (February 21, 2023) by the makers of Rao's Homemade Sauce. The issue affects anyone who may have an allergy or sensitivity to nuts. It has been discovered that some of Rao's sauces may contain Pine Nut residue and could cause people who have allergies to fall ill.
Rao's Pasta Sauce Recalled for Tree Nuts
At the moment no one has been reported sick however the Sunny Dell Foods Company has recalled its 12-ounce jars of Rao's Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms sauces. The affected jars could contain undisclosed Tree Nuts in particular Pine Nuts.
SEE Also: Specialty Food Stores in the Hudson Valley, NY
The recalled products were distributed across many retail stores in the Northeast United States and also through mail-order e-commerce. The jars are 12-ounce glass and are marked with lot # SD21160-03 RPOA, on top of the lid/cap, with UPC 7 47479 00110 6. This recall only applies to products marked with those codes.
Popular Pasta Sauce Recalled in the Northeast
According to the recall notice the company became aware of the issue when it was discovered that a tree nut-containing condiment was distributed in the Roao's sauce and the investigation determined that it was not disclosed on the label.
Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an accidental mislabeling during the production run. (fda.gov recall)
How to Get a Refund for Recalled Pasta Sauce
If you believe you purchased the affected product "Rao’s Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms" you are being asked to return the jar or jars to the place you purchased them for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-610-932-5164 Ext # 102, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.