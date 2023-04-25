Wild Video Shows Destruction From Tornado In Upstate New York

Weather officials are confirming that a "strong" tornado touched down in Upstate New York. We have a wild video for the destruction.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sullivan County Saturday night. An EF-2 tornado is considered a "strong" tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Slams Through Sullivan County, New York

Clay Banks posted drone footage on Facebook that shows some of the damage. You can see the full video below.

"Destroyed property, downed trees & power lines in Callicoon Center from the tornado last night," Banks wrote while sharing the drone footage on Facebook.

No Injuries Or Fatalities Reported In Sullivan County

Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Tornado Blows Through Popular Roscoe, New York Distillery

The twister damaged Do Good Spirits Distillery in Roscoe, New York.

The distillery was closed at the time of the storm.

Cleanup is expected to take time. It's possible Sullivan County may receive state or federal aid.

