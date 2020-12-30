TOPS Will Soon Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Will you be going to get the COVID-19 vaccine? TOPS' pharmacy will soon be able to give you your COVID-19 shots. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been partnering with chain pharmacies in order to get ready to distribute the vaccine shots to the general public.

According to WIVB, Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy for Tops

Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies are proud to be among one of the first sites receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) partnerships. As members of Topco, a network of independent retailers, we are able to offer the same opportunities for our customers as the larger chains. This partnership with HHS will allow our pharmacies to provide access to those who may not otherwise have access to the vaccine.”

Yes, all of the pharmacists and technicians are trained to administer the vaccine to you. To administer the vaccine, workers have to go through APHA, American Pharmacists Association in order to give you the shot. If you would like more information, you can reach TOPS on this subject, specifically at this number: 1-800-522-2522.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Expect a second COVID stimulus check to come. The Senate passed the 600 dollars to those who qualify and denied the request of President Trump + The House's $2000 desire. Expect the money to be in your bank account and sent out by mail as early as today.