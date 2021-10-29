The "nation's leading guide dog school" which is located in the Hudson Valley wants your opinion on these Howlween puppies that are too cute to spook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Valley residents have the ruff task of helping support the Westchester-based nonprofit, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, by helping decide which guide dog in-training wore their Halloween costume best.

Take look at the photos below: Warning: adorable puppy photos ahead!

Top US Guide Dog School in Hudson Valley, New York Needs Help

A spokesperson for Guiding Eyes for the Blind told Hudson Valley Post:

Participants have until midnight on October 29 to vote for their favorite costumed puppy, and they have the option to add a donation to the nation's leading guide dog school as well, supporting the organization's mission of providing guide dogs to blind and visually-impaired people who require their services. The winner will be announced via email and on Guiding Eyes's social media on Halloween.

CLICK HERE to vote on your favorite.

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is based in Yorktown Heights. The nonprofit organization writes the following on Facebook:

Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to people with vision loss. We are passionate about connecting exceptional dogs with individuals for greater independence.

The Hudson Valley's Best Pet Halloween Costumes of 2021 Here are some of our favorite entries in this year's Pet Costume Contest. Scroll down to see them all and find out which two adorable pets wowed the judges and brought home some big prizes.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York