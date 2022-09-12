It won't be long now. We're just 10 days away from the official start of fall across New York State, although if you look in stores, you would have already guessed Halloween is next week by all the decorations and candy that has filled shelves.

We're still seeing temperatures in the 70s, but give it another two or three weeks and we will be in the thick of sweater weather and pumpkin spice; along with growing fall foliage.

One of the best aspects of New York State (and the Northeast in general), is the tremendous fall foliage. You drive to places just to see the fall colors and all the autumn-themed activities taking place; such as pumpkin patches, apple picking, hayrides, and much more.

If you have lived in New York long enough, you know which places are the best to catch the oranges, yellows and reds; as the trees turn. We have multiple train rides and bus tours that are centered around showing off the wonderful foliage that makes the month of October the favorite time of year for many residents.

Seriously, many here love it more than summertime or the holiday season in December, that's how beloved autumn is in this region.

Some of the best places include both ends of the state and central New York. Here are the top five places to visit to catch the fall foliage next month in New York.

The next four to five weeks will offer the best looks.

