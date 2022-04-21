Top 10 Burgers Made In New York, Hudson Valley Burger Makes List

We now know the 10 best burgers sold across New York State. One burger is from the Hudson Valley. Did your favorite restaurant make the list?

On April 1, the New York Beef Council asked Empire State residents to nominate their favorite restaurant burger.

"The NY Best Burger contest is officially live!," the New York Beef Council wrote on Facebook.

Burgers Made in Hudson Valley, Captial Region, Central New York, New York City Among State's Best

Voting ended on April 10. This week, after tallying up countless selections these 10 restaurants made the Top 10:

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger"

Madison Bistro, Wampsville, "Cowboy Burger"

The Angry Garlic, Baldwinsville, "The Hot Mess Burger"

Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer, "The Empire Smash Burger"

Butera's Craft Beer and Pizza, Hamburg, "Peanut Butter Rocket Burger"

Neir's Tavern, NYC, "Goodfellas Burger"

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, "Bam Bam Burger"

Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Syracuse, "Pub Pretzel Burger"

Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger"

Best Burger Made In The Hudson Valley

For the second straight year, a burger made in the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10. For the straight year, Ben's Fresh from Port Jervis is in the running to be named the best burger in New York State.

"It’s an absolute honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. We now hope to reach the final four for a chance to bring this coveted title home to the Hudson Valley," a Ben's Fresh spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

Benny Burger From Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, New York Among State's Best

The burger from Ben's Fresh in the running to be named the best in New York State is called the "Benny Burger." The eatery's website claims Ben's Fresh makes the "Best Burgers in Town."

Last year the Benny Burger made the Top Four. The Benny Burger ended up finishing third. The burger did win the People's Choice Award thanks to an online vote.

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground, and cooked to order.

Recently, Hudson Valley readers said Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis makes the best burger in the region.

Empire State residents are now told to vote to help the New York Beef Council name the Top 4 burgers in the state. CLICK HERE to vote.

Voting runs until April 24. The Top 4 burgers will then compete in a coof-off in front of judges.

Burger Made in Syracuse Named Best Burger in 2021

The New York Beef Council named Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, with their newly created “Hot `n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” as the best burger in New York State for 2021.

The burger was created just for the competition, according to the New York Beef Council.

