Timeline For Adult Eggbert Party In Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley's beloved talking holiday egg is ready to crack some adult-themed jokes tonight at a popular brewery. Here are all the details for this free one-night-only event.

After three years, Eggbert After Dark returns to the Newburgh Brewing Company.

What Is Eggbert?

Eggbert in the 70s (Courtesy of Devitt's Nursery) Eggbert in the 70s (Courtesy of Devitt's Nursery) loading...

Since the early 1970s, Hudson Valley residents have traveled to Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor during the holidays. Children had the chance to talk with Eggbert, a talking holiday egg.

Many kids, myself included, were amazed that Eggbert knew each child's name.

Spoiler alert: Each child was wearing a name tag.

This holiday season, after time off due to the COVID pandemic, Eggbert and all of his friends returned to Devitt's.

The Newburgh Brewing Company has also confirmed that they will be bringing back their Angry Eggbert IPA which is one of the brewery's most popular seasonal offerings.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Sales of the beer will also go towards helping purchase Christmas trees for families in the City of Newburgh.

Eggbert After Dark Returns In Newburgh, New York

Not only did the Newburgh Brewing Company bring back its popular Eggbert-inspired beer, but officials confirmed that after three years Eggbert After Dark would also be returning.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"It’s been 3 long years since Eggbert last had the chance to come to the brewery, drink a few MegaBoss’s, and then tell all the adults what he REALLY thinks. And he’s got a lot he needs to get off his chest," the Newburgh Brewing Company wrote on Facebook.

The Eggbert After Dark event is set for tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Newburgh Brewing Company located on S Colden St in Newburgh.

If you visited Eggbert as a child, tonight is a chance to relive your childhood, with some adult humor mixed in.

Eggbert After Dark Timeline

The Newburgh Brewing Company will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. There's no cover, no tickets and no reservations. All are welcome on a first come first serve.

Courtesy of Devitt's Nursery Courtesy of Devitt's Nursery loading...

Eggbert is available for photos starting at 4 p.m.

Eggbert will be chatting with adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Newburgh Brewing Company will have its full bar and kitchen open throughout with live music planned for whenever Eggbert isn't chatting.

The 7 Best Christmas Towns In New York State The places where it feels like Christmastime the most in New York.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.